Miley the 'unicorn' grants wishes at Moonflower Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you follow the horse paths into wine country east of Temecula, you'll find something magical and mystical at the Moonflower Ranch in the community of Sage.

Ranch owner Christina Madore grew up loving horses. When she heard about a miniature horse named Miley that needed rescuing from a kill shelter in Texas, Christina opened up her ranch and heart and discovered a star.

"She always knew she was a magical princess," said Christina.

Turns out, Miley is more of a unicorn than a horse and the ranch’s Instagram and Facebook pages have been piling up followers since her arrival.

When Miley prances by, other horses can only stop and stare. Miley has also taken to hosting tea parties and birthday bashes for kids, and weddings for adults.

Just when you thought this fairy tale ending couldn't get any better, a princess by the name of Abigail Boretto showed up to meet Miley. Abigail – also known as Mrs. California - helped book Miley a gig at the Poway Pets in the Park event on March 23. The event is free to the public and Miley will lead the community walk and pet parade.

Christina Madore says when you meet a unicorn you get two wishes. First, I asked for a kiss, then I wished for no one to ever tell this sweet unicorn, she's a horse.