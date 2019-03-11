‘Superpower Dogs’ movie featuring San Diego’s own Ricochet debuts this week

A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
In a time of financial uncertainty the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday said they have reason for optimism despite having more than $20 million of debt.
A man and woman accused of fatally stabbing a 64-year-old woman early Monday morning in her Carlsbad home have been arrested, authorities said.
Dozens of community members on Monday marched through the rain as they rallied to save Skateworld, San Diego's only roller skating rink, from closing its doors.
Expect likely rain and mountain snow tonight through Tuesday morning as an area of low pressure moving east over Northern Baja pumps moisture into Southern California.
African-Americans and Hispanics breathe in far more deadly air pollution than they are responsible for making, a new study said.
Do you think your dog has super powers? That is the topic of a new iMax movie debuting this week. “Superpower Dogs’ follows six dogs from around the world – including one we are familiar with here in San Diego.
The National Weather Service's local Doppler radar in Poway received an upgrade by technicians who refurbished and replaced the pedestal - one of the most critical components of the radar. News 8's Tim Blodgett reports from Poway.
If you follow the horse paths into wine country east of Temecula, you'll find something magical and mystical at the Moonflower Ranch in the community of Sage.