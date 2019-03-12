4-year-old boy wandering on I-15 freeway hit by truck

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A 4-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering on the I-15 freeway Tuesday morning.



It happened just after midnight on the offramp from southbound I-15 to University Avenue near City Heights.



The driver of the pickup saw the boy walking in the lanes as he was driving up the offramp in the rain. He slammed on his brakes and veered the truck to the left, but he clipped the boy as he tried to stop. The impact broke the headlight of the truck and knocked the boy down.



The driver immediately tried to help the boy and another motorist stopped and called 911. Medics arrived and put the child on a backboard with a neck brace. The boy was conscious and crying, but he did show signs of the impact as he had a bloody forehead.



The driver cooperated with the California Highway Patrol. The boy was taken to Rady’s Children's Hospital.



