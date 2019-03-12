4-year-old boy wandering on I-15 freeway hit by truck

Temperatures increase gradually as high pressure begins moving into the area. Chance of rain will taper off Tuesday morning and return Tuesday night.
A new San Diego County program is offering sorely needed relief to those caring for local residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.
A San Diego man has been charged with four misdemeanor counts by the San Diego District Attorney for catching and keeping a great white shark in January.
In a time of financial uncertainty the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday said they have reason for optimism despite having more than $20 million of debt.
A man and woman accused of fatally stabbing a 64-year-old woman early Monday morning in her Carlsbad home have been arrested, authorities said.
Dozens of community members on Monday marched through the rain as they rallied to save Skateworld, San Diego's only roller skating rink, from closing its doors.
African-Americans and Hispanics breathe in far more deadly air pollution than they are responsible for making, a new study said.
Do you think your dog has super powers? That is the topic of a new iMax movie debuting this week. “Superpower Dogs’ follows six dogs from around the world – including one we are familiar with here in San Diego.