SUV lands on top of carport and two cars in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – An SUV came crashing down onto a carport in Scripps Ranch early Tuesday, crushing two parked cars.

Residents at the Maya Linda Apartments on Carroll Canyon Road say they heard revving from an engine followed by a loud thump around 1 a.m.

A Chevy Tahoe drove through a fence, into the air and landed on top of the carport and two cars parked underneath it. It did not appear anyone was inside either vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV had to be rescued, once medics gained stable access to the car. He was later taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating what caused the vehicle to crash.

An SUV came crashing down onto a carport’s awning in Scripps Ranch Tuesday, (Mar. 12, 2019).