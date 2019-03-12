San Diego IHOP’s team up with Rady Children’s Hospital to make pancakes for a great cause

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For those that don’t already know, March 12th is National Pancake Day! In San Diego County that means you have 12 hours to visit any IHOP in the county to get some free pancakes!

IHOP plans to serve thousands of free short stacks of original buttermilk pancakes during their free pancake day.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. During your visit, you can get free pancakes and make a donation to Children’s Miracle Network which directly benefits Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs visited the Mission Valley location to talk with diners and members of Rady’s to see how your donation directly helps sick kids in San Diego.

