Fire damages 50-foot boat docked near Kona Kai Resort on Shelter Island

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire damaged a 50-foot boat Tuesday morning near the Kona Kai Resort on Shelter Island, authorities said.



The blaze broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. on a vessel docked in the Kona Kai Marina, located off Shelter Island Drive, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



Crews responded and knocked down the flames within 30 minutes, a fire department dispatch supervisor said.



The fire did not affect the interior of the 50-foot boat and did not spread to neighboring vessels, according to authorities.



No one was on board the boat when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported, the dispatch supervisor said.



An estimate of the damage dealt by the fire was not immediately available and the cause of the blaze was under investigation.