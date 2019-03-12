2 San Diegans indicted in nationwide college admissions scandal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal, authorities announced Tuesday. At least two San Diegans were also named in the indictment.

The racketeering conspiracy case includes the parents of applicants, ACT and SAT administrators, a test proctor, and coaches at universities including University of San Diego, UCLA, USC, Georgetown University, Stanford University, University of Texas, Wake Forest and Yale.

News 8 is currently aware of two individuals with ties to San Diego named in this indictment. One individual is Elisabeth Kimmel, former owner of KFMB Stations, who now lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. The other individual is Toby MacFarlane who lives in Del Mar.

Some of those who were indicted included college coaches, but there's no indication the schools were involved, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors say the coaches were bribed to indicate students were being considered as athletic recruits, because universities "typically apply different criteria when evaluating applications from students with demonstrated athletic abilities."

Parents charged in the alleged scheme are accused of paying an admissions consultant, William Singer, a total of $25 million between 2011 and February 2019 for the arrangement. Boston U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said at a press conference Tuesday that Singer used some of that money to bribe test administrators and college coaches.

