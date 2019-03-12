Victim identified in fatal Carlsbad stabbing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Two suspects were behind bars Monday accused in the stabbing death of a Carlsbad woman during a home invasion robbery. Authorities have identified the suspects as a couple who are transients on parole for burglary in San Bernardino.

The woman who was murdered has also been identified. News 8 has learned that the victim is 64-year-old Marjorie Gawitt.

Cell phone video below shows 37-year-old Ian Bushee and 27-year-old Malissa James being arrested Monday by gunpoint near Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

Carlsbad police say a crucial tip directed their search to the area which was around a mile away from the murder scene.

Police say Bushee and James will be arraigned Wednesday and face several charges including first-degree murder.

