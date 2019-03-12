Mother's boyfriend charged in killing of girl found in bag

At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
Two suspects were behind bars Monday accused in the stabbing death of a Carlsbad woman during a home invasion robbery. Authorities have identified the suspects as a couple who are transients on parole for burglary in San Bernardino. The woman who was murdered has also been identified.
Dozens of community members on Monday marched through the rain as they rallied to save Skateworld, San Diego's only roller skating rink, from closing its doors.
A fire damaged a 50-foot boat Tuesday morning near the Kona Kai Resort on Shelter Island, authorities said.
In a time of financial uncertainty the Sweetwater Union High School District on Monday said they have reason for optimism despite having more than $20 million of debt.