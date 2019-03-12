Lemon Grove School Board addresses layoffs

LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) - Standing room only Tuesday night as the Lemon Grove School Board addressed the firing of 16 probationary teachers, or ten percent of the district.

The start of the meeting began with outbursts and calls of unfairness. The school is expected to take a final vote Tuesday night.

The school district said it has 47 probationary teachers and will retain 31 of that pool. All 16 of these probationary teacher positions will be rehired for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Lemon Grove School Board released the following statement: