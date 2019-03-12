Lemon Grove School Board addresses layoffs

The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.
Airline pilots on at least two U.S. flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max planes to tilt down suddenly.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
Standing room only Tuesday night as the Lemon Grove School Board addressed the firing of 16 probationary teachers, or ten percent of the district.
Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. At least three individuals with ties to San Diego were also named in the indictment.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
Scripps Ranch resident Christina Erdey moved away from San Diego for 13 years, and when she returned last summer, she discovered all of her friends had moved away.
As San Diegans, we all know how popular fish tacos are here. What you might not know is that the recipe originated in San Felipe, Mexico. News 8’s Shawn Styles found a food truck that serves up San Felipe-style seafood here in San Diego – and it attracts quite a crowd.
Two suspects were behind bars Monday accused in the stabbing death of a Carlsbad woman during a home invasion robbery. Authorities have identified the suspects as a couple who are transients on parole for burglary in San Bernardino. The woman who was murdered has also been identified.
