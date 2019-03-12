Lemon Grove School Board addresses layoffs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lemon Grove School Board addresses layoffs

LEMON GROVE (NEWS 8) - Standing room only Tuesday night as the Lemon Grove School Board addressed the firing of 16 probationary teachers, or ten percent of the district. 

The start of the meeting began with outbursts and calls of unfairness. The school is expected to take a final vote Tuesday night. 

The school district said it has 47 probationary teachers and will retain 31 of that pool. All 16 of these probationary teacher positions will be rehired for the 2019-2020 school year. 

The Lemon Grove School Board released the following statement:

"It has been brought to our attention that some misinformation was shared with you, our families of Lemon

Groves School District. We apologize for the concern this raised, and we understand that correct information was provided to you from the original source. We would like to take this opportunity to ensure you that Lemon Grove Learners, your students, are our number one priority. While some teachers have been notified of their recommendation for release during their two years of probation, those changes will not go into effect until the end of the school year.

Additionally, we will maintain the same number of teachers and classes at all of our schools in the fall. No middle school programs are being eliminated for next year. In fact, new and exciting classes are planned for our Lemon Grove Middle School based on parent and student input.

Our Governing Board believes that each child deserves the very best. We will continue to provide that to you in Lemon Grove School District"

