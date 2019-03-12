5 things to know about March Madness Selection Sunday

It was a drier afternoon behind a recent storm system moving east of California. But, another system moving in from the northwest will bring light showers to San Diego during the overnight hours.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
Amid outbursts and calls of unfairness, the Lemon Grove School Board on Tuesday night addressed the potential layoffs of 16 probationary teachers.
The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.
Airline pilots on at least two U.S. flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max planes to tilt down suddenly.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. At least three individuals with ties to San Diego were also named in the indictment.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
Scripps Ranch resident Christina Erdey moved away from San Diego for 13 years, and when she returned last summer, she discovered all of her friends had moved away.