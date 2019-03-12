NCAA Tournament selection show returns to traditional format

The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
The plan for Sunday is to drop the alphabetical reveal and get right to the bracket. The show will be one hour, start at 6 p.m. EDT and be hosted as usual by Greg Gumbel.
"We're going back to basics," Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, said Tuesday. "We're going to release the brackets as fast as we can."
Last year, the Selection Sunday show aired on TBS for the first time since CBS and Turner became broadcast partners for the men's basketball tournament in 2011. The presentation of the 68-team field was tweaked, first showing the teams that had earned automatic bids in alphabetical order, and then revealing the 36 at-large selections in alphabetical order. After the teams were announced, the matchups were revealed region by region and the bracket was filled in.
CBS Sports and Turners Sports held their annual media breakfast Tuesday in midtown Manhattan, with McManus and Jeff Zucker, president of Warner Media News and Sports, and on-air announcers such as Jim Nantz and Charles Barkley.
"We together with Turner kind of changed the format of the selection show with Turner, and what we found was people want to know the brackets as soon as possible," McManus said. "And that's why we're doing it this year in this format."
Gumbel said he didn't like last year's bracket-reveal and prefers the selection show to be one hour. The show had been expanded to two hours in some years recently.
"There's a challenge to being concise and dispensing it with a little information," said Gumbel, who has hosted the show since 1998. "What's really important is all the cards are in order and they're in order in the way that they are going to be shown on screen."
Gumbel and the studio crew, which will include Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis, will see the bracket before the show starts, but how long they get a chance to look it over can vary.
"The bracket could arrive at 5 o'clock. It could arrive at 5:15," Gumbel said. "It gets a little more challenging when it arrives at 5:45 or 5:50."
If you don't see the bracket below or are on a mobile device, click here to see and download the NCAA Tournament bracket.
It was a drier afternoon behind a recent storm system moving east of California. But, another system moving in from the northwest will bring light showers to San Diego during the overnight hours.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
Amid outbursts and calls of unfairness, the Lemon Grove School Board on Tuesday night addressed the potential layoffs of 16 probationary teachers.
The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.
Airline pilots on at least two U.S. flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max planes to tilt down suddenly.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. At least three individuals with ties to San Diego were also named in the indictment.
Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. At least three individuals with ties to San Diego were also named in the indictment.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
Scripps Ranch resident Christina Erdey moved away from San Diego for 13 years, and when she returned last summer, she discovered all of her friends had moved away.