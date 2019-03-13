San Diego teens learn from Working STEM professionals

The boyfriend of the mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag on a horse trail was charged Tuesday with one count of murder.
The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.
The president’s new federal budget proposal includes possible cuts to science programs that could benefit students.
Health officials warn that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.
Amid outbursts and calls of unfairness, the Lemon Grove School Board on Tuesday night voted 3- 2 to accept the resignation of 16 teachers who were going to be let go.
It was a drier afternoon behind a recent storm system moving east of California. But, another system moving in from the northwest will bring light showers to San Diego during the overnight hours.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.
Airline pilots on at least two U.S. flights have reported that an automated system seemed to cause their Boeing 737 Max planes to tilt down suddenly.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.