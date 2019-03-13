San Diego teens learn from Working STEM professionals

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) – The president’s new federal budget proposal includes possible cuts to science programs that could benefit students.

In the federal budget, which was released this week, the president proposed an end to NASA’s office of STEM Engagement – an educational effort that brings science, technology, engineering and math to young students.

While the programs may be in jeopardy, students in San Diego have a unique chance to experience science and technology careers firsthand.

For Castle Park High senior, Yessica Elena, her love of science fuels her future ambitions.

“My plan is to become a forensic scientist,” she said.

Her plans are being fostered by her involvement in her school’s STEM program or Science/ Technology/ Engineering/ Math.

Yessica is part of an after school STEM group at Castle Park that is studying how to convert vegetable oil into biodiesel.

Recently, she took part in her school’s STEM in Your Backyard event. A STEM exposition that brings the science to the students – allowing as many as 1,500 students from all over the South Bay to get a hands-on experience with science.

The expo which is part of the annual San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering is sponsored by Biocom Institute.

In recent years, the number of girls choosing to study STEM has steadily risen – blasting the idea that these fields are “men-only.”

While the White House is pushing for an end to NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, it is including $100 million for innovative STEM grants in the education department.

For more information on the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering, click here.