Man killed in rollover crash on I-5 near San Ysidro

A man was killed when his car overturned and landed on its roof on an Interstate 5 connector ramp near San Ysidro, authorities said Wednesday.
Amid outbursts and calls of unfairness, the Lemon Grove School Board on Tuesday night voted 3- 2 to accept the resignation of 16 teachers who were going to be let go.
Fifty people, including Hollywood stars Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. At least three individuals with ties to San Diego were also named in the indictment.
The 737 inmates on California's largest-in-the-nation death row are getting a reprieve from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who plans to sign an executive order Wednesday placing a moratorium on executions.
Light rain Wednesday morning has moved on as the low pressure enters Arizona. High temperatures warmer as the last wet storm for this week exits the region.
The boyfriend of the mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag on a horse trail was charged Tuesday with one count of murder.
The president’s new federal budget proposal includes possible cuts to science programs that could benefit students.
Health officials warn that travelers at Los Angeles International Airport may have been exposed to measles last month.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The NCAA Tournament selection show is returning to CBS and its traditional bracket-first format for revealing the field for March Madness.