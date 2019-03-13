Man struck, killed by car near I-15 offramp in Kearny Mesa

High temperatures warmer as the last wet storm for this week exits the region. Skies clear and temperatures gradually warm through the remaining week.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
A blaze that broke out in a shed outside of a Carlsbad home early Wednesday morning may have been caused by a homeless woman the homeowner allowed to stay in the shed, authorities said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Escondido on suspicion of shooting his neighbor in the foot during a domestic violence incident, police said.
Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a 63-year-old woman during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad were slated to be arraigned in a Vista courtroom Wednesday afternoon on murder charges.
The San Diego Air & Space Museum will kick off its yearlong 50 Years of Apollo celebration Wednesday with an event commemorating the Apollo 9 spacecraft's splashdown landing.
A bald eagle in California's Big Bear Valley laid a second egg at a nest where a live webcam is placed.
A 4-year-old boy suffered major injuries early Tuesday when he was hit by a pickup truck as he was wandering alone on an offramp from Interstate 15 in City Heights.
Looking to try something new? Soar to new heights? Fly through the weekend? It is time for you to try trapeze school!
A man was struck and killed by a car Wednesday morning near an Interstate 15 offramp in the Kearny Mesa area, authorities said.