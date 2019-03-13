Learn to fly high as a trapeze artist in Escondido

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Looking to try something new? Soar to new heights? Fly through the weekend? It is time for you to try trapeze school!

Trapeze High, San Diego's only trapeze school, teaches anyone over 7-years old to swing, fly and catch using safety lines, a body harness and a net.

The Flying Trapeze will help you face your fears and can even alleviate back and joint pain, all the while providing a source of ongoing entertainment!

A beginner lesson lasts 90 minutes and most students leave knowing how to flip and complete a catch.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs headed to Trapeze High in Escondido to show what this fun form of exercise is all about.

Ashley gets her own training on the trapeze!



