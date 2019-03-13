Man arrested on suspicion of shooting neighbor in foot In Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Escondido on suspicion of shooting his neighbor in the foot during a domestic violence incident, police said.



Officers responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East Washington Avenue involving the man and his girlfriend, Escondido police Officer Mark Zeller said.



When they arrived, officers learned the suspect's neighbor had been inadvertently shot in the foot during the altercation and the suspect had left the scene, Zeller said.



The neighbor was treated at the scene for the non-life-threatening wound, he said.



Officers spotted the suspect around 4 a.m. walking on North Escondido Boulevard north of West Washington Avenue and the 30-year-old man, later identified as Markeith Davis, was taken into custody without incident, Zeller said, adding that Davis was armed with a handgun.



It was not immediately clear what charges he will face.