Man and woman due in court for alleged stabbing death of Carlsbad woman

VISTA (CNS) - Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a 63-year-old woman during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad were slated to be arraigned in a Vista courtroom Wednesday afternoon on murder charges.



Ian Forrester Bushee, 37, and Malissa James, 26, were arrested late Monday morning in the 4800 block of Park Drive in connection with the fatal stabbing of Marjorie Gawitt, according to police.



Gawitt called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Monday to report that she had been stabbed at her home in the 1800 block of Outrigger Lane, police said.



Officers arrived to find Gawitt suffering from multiple stab wounds, Lt. Jason Jackowski said. Paramedics took the mother of three to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Investigators believe that Bushee and James -- both of them on probation in connection with a burglary in San Bernardino County -- broke into Gawitt's home, where at least one of them stabbed her before the pair stole her car and fled.



Officers searched for the burglars by ground and aboard a law enforcement helicopter throughout Monday morning.



Deputies found the vehicle abandoned in the 800 block of Grand Avenue in San Marcos about five hours after the fatal assault occurred, sheriff's Lt. David Buether said.



Shortly before noon, the pair were arrested in an open, brushy area off the 4800 block of Park Drive, about a tenth of a mile from the victim's home.



Last April, the suspects were arrested after a homeowner in Upland walked in on them as they were allegedly ransacking the victim's home, according to The Press-Enterprise in Riverside. The pair allegedly fled with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and electronics, including $70,000 in collectable coins stuffed in a sock.



Bushee and James were both being held without bail pending arraignment.

