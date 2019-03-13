Is Facebook down? Users told site is 'down for maintenance'

Facebook is down for some users.
Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes," the message reads.
"In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site."
A link in the error message takes users to the Facebook Help Center. The post explains that Facebook is making improvements to the database that the account is stored on, but user's account won't be affected.
The post also clarifies that Facebook doesn't do site maintenance for all accounts at the same time, so some users will be able to access the site while others can't.
Personal accounts and Facebook pages seem to be equally affected by the maintenance. Users have reported that they can't comment on posts by pages whose accounts are undergoing maintenance.
Users have also reported that they are unable to log into their Instagram accounts. With both apps down, many users are going to Twitter to express their frustration.
President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people.
The 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday when he signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.
A blaze that broke out in a shed outside of a Carlsbad home early Wednesday morning may have been caused by a homeless woman the homeowner allowed to stay in the shed, authorities said.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
High temperatures warmer as the last wet storm for this week exits the region. Skies clear and temperatures gradually warm through the remaining week.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Escondido on suspicion of shooting his neighbor in the foot during a domestic violence incident, police said.
Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a 63-year-old woman during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad were slated to be arraigned in a Vista courtroom Wednesday afternoon on murder charges.
The San Diego Air & Space Museum will kick off its yearlong 50 Years of Apollo celebration Wednesday with an event commemorating the Apollo 9 spacecraft's splashdown landing.
A bald eagle in California's Big Bear Valley laid a second egg at a nest where a live webcam is placed.