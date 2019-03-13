San Diego conservation agency awarded $1.5M for wildfire preps

March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.
A San Diego-area conservation organization has been awarded $1.5 million by the state to augment efforts to reduce local wildfire threats and impacts, the agency announced on Wednesday.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
The 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday when he signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.
A blaze that broke out in a shed outside of a Carlsbad home early Wednesday morning may have been caused by a homeless woman the homeowner allowed to stay in the shed, authorities said.
High temperatures warmer as the last wet storm for this week exits the region. Skies clear and temperatures gradually warm through the remaining week.
At least three individuals with San Diego ties are among the nearly 50 people indicted in a widespread college admission bribery scandal announced by authorities on Tuesday.
A 30-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning in Escondido on suspicion of shooting his neighbor in the foot during a domestic violence incident, police said.