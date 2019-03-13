6 things you need to know about the order grounding Boeing 737 MAX planes

The U.S. joined much of the rest of the world on Wednesday in grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following a deadly crash of an Ethiopian airliner.
The decision came hours after Canada joined some 40 other countries in barring the Max 8 from its airspace, saying satellite tracking data showed possible but unproven similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and a previous crash involving the model five months ago.
Here are six things everyone, especially those traveling in the next few days, need to know about Wednesday's big developments.
The emergency order takes effect immediately. Planes already in the air will be allowed to continue to their scheduled destinations, but then will be grounded.
The FAA explained in its emergency order that "new information from the wreckage" of the Ethiopia crash, along with satellite-based tracking of the flight path, indicated some similarities with a Lion Air crash in the Java Sea that killed 187 people in October.
RELATED: Boeing 737 MAX 8 by the numbers
The information "warrants further investigation of the possibility of a shared cause for the two incidents that needs to be better understood and addressed," the FAA said in a statement.
American Airlines and Southwest Airlines are the main carriers using the 737 Max in America.
United Airlines flies a larger version of the plane, the Max 9, which has also been grounded in the U.S.
According to American, Southwest and United, there are 72 MAX 8 and 9 planes used by those carriers in the U.S.
Southwest says it has 34 MAX 8 aircraft, which accounts for less than five percent of its daily flights.
RELATED: FAA arrives at Ethiopian Boeing 737 MAX 8 crash site
American said it has 24 aircraft affected by the emergency order, which accounts for 85 flights per day.
United said it has 14 737 MAX aircraft, which accounts for roughly 40 flights a day.
Depending on your airline, the flight may be cancelled and customers would be moved to different flights or a different type of aircraft may be used instead.
United said it plans to use spare aircraft for some flights and rebook customers for others.
American said its teams will be working to rebook customers as quickly as possibly. The airline said affect customers may also rebook themselves online, but if a flight is cancelled they may request a full refund.
Southwest said it's offering "flexible rebooking policies" and any customer booked on a cancelled MAX 8 flight can "rebook on alternate flights without any additional fees or fare differences within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city pairs."
There is no definitive timeline for how long the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 9 planes will be grounded in the U.S.
In its emergency order, the FAA said it will remain in effect until the FAA Administrator determines the restrictions are "no longer necessary to address an emergency related to safety in air commerce."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a woman more than 50 times during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges.
Wednesday's grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes did not appear to have any immediate impact on flights out of San Diego International Airport, but a ripple-effect from affected flights could potentially disrupt travel for people looking to travel by air in the coming days.
The county received reports last week of 564 flu cases and two flu deaths, down from the previous week's totals, health officials announced Wednesday.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
The U.S. joined much of the rest of the world on Wednesday in grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following a deadly crash of an Ethiopian airliner.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.
A San Diego-area conservation organization has been awarded $1.5 million by the state to augment efforts to reduce local wildfire threats and impacts, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday when he signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.