County flu cases, deaths fall but moderate flu activity persists

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The county received reports last week of 564 flu cases and two flu deaths, down from the previous week's totals, health officials announced Wednesday.
This season's flu death toll now stands at 47, according to the county's Health and Human Services Agency. A 96-year-old south county woman and a 56-year-old north county man died due to flu complications. Both had additional medical issues, but the county did not disclose whether they had been vaccinated.
"We're two weeks into March and influenza is still making people sick," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer. "The best protection against the flu virus is getting vaccinated."
The previous week's report showed 618 confirmed cases of influenza - the highest number this flu season - and three deaths. The county has confirmed 6,660 flu cases to date, according to the county's weekly flu report, roughly a third of the 18,758 confirmed cases at this point last season.
County health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly advise the annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months and older, especially demographics with a heightened risk of serious complications, such as pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with chronic conditions. Recent flu seasons have extended as late into the year as May, according to county health officials.
Flu shots are available at doctors' offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and the county's public health centers. Residents can also call 211 or visit the county's immunization program website, sdiz.com, for a list of county locations administering free vaccines.
Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a woman more than 50 times during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges.
Wednesday's grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes did not appear to have any immediate impact on flights out of San Diego International Airport, but a ripple-effect from affected flights could potentially disrupt travel for people looking to travel by air in the coming days.
The county received reports last week of 564 flu cases and two flu deaths, down from the previous week's totals, health officials announced Wednesday.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
The U.S. joined much of the rest of the world on Wednesday in grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following a deadly crash of an Ethiopian airliner.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.
A San Diego-area conservation organization has been awarded $1.5 million by the state to augment efforts to reduce local wildfire threats and impacts, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday when he signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.