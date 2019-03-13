Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding effects not immediately apparent at Lindbergh Field

Two transients accused of fatally stabbing a woman more than 50 times during a predawn home-invasion burglary in Carlsbad pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges.
Wednesday's grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes did not appear to have any immediate impact on flights out of San Diego International Airport, but a ripple-effect from affected flights could potentially disrupt travel for people looking to travel by air in the coming days.
The county received reports last week of 564 flu cases and two flu deaths, down from the previous week's totals, health officials announced Wednesday.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
The U.S. joined much of the rest of the world on Wednesday in grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes following a deadly crash of an Ethiopian airliner.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.
The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.
A San Diego-area conservation organization has been awarded $1.5 million by the state to augment efforts to reduce local wildfire threats and impacts, the agency announced on Wednesday.
The 737 inmates on the nation's largest death row got a reprieve from California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday when he signed an executive order placing a moratorium on executions.