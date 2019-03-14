Urban Solace closes after 12 in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Urban Solace closes after 12 in North Park

By Chris Gros, Reporter
NORTH PARK (NEWS 8) – Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors.

Despite some changes a long the way the restaurant always stuck to its roots by offering scratch meals that long-time customers will now surely miss.

While owner and Chef Matt Gordon was not able to speak with News 8 Wednesday night, he told the San Diego Union Tribune in January that business was challenged by younger customers preferring drinks and social dinning as opposed to sit down meals.

Stephen Zolezzi is the CEO of the Food and Beverage Association of San Diego. He told News 8 that Urban Solace will not be the only business forced to embrace new dinning trends.

“There is change going on in every segment of the population – especially those businesses that have been there for a while and are invested in who they are, and their facilities are made to that accommodation,” he said.

Zolezzi said restaurants should look at adding a reward programs, unique marketing and having more of a social media presence to be successful.

While times may be changing, some diners told News 8 they will always find solace in a restaurant that feels like home.

“I am old school. I stick to my roots and I support the locals because that is what makes it better,” a diner told News 8.

Chef Gordon was at Urban Solace thanking customers for the 12 years of business before going to his other restaurant The Moonlight Lounge in Encinitas which is also closing its doors. 

