Urban Solace closes after 12 in North Park

Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
From stunning coast lines to gorgeous sunset, San Diego is a very photogenic city. So, it is no surprise that a photo taken in San Diego is up for a major prize. Photojournalist Tim Blodgett has the story.
When you think about San Diego sports icons, Tony Gwynn and Bill Walton may come to mind. But there's another name a new restaurant wants you to add to the list.
The next time you use Lyft or Uber you may notice something different: mounted tablets in the cars will offer the same type of entertainment you would find on an airplane. The company providing those tablets is called Surf and it will be coming to San Diego next month.
The 737 inmates on the largest death row in the nation were given a reprieve Wednesday when Newsom signed the executive order.
There is a unique early education program in San Diego run by Rady Children’s Hospital that is changing young lives. It’s a place where autistic children can thrive alongside their typically developing peers.
Wednesday's grounding of Boeing 737 Max planes did not appear to have any immediate impact on flights out of San Diego International Airport, but a ripple-effect from affected flights could potentially disrupt travel for people looking to travel by air in the coming days.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools. Federal authorities are calling it the biggest college cheating scam ever prosecuted.
San Diego's local, state and federal officials both praised and lambasted Gov. Gavin Newsom for his decision Wednesday to place a moratorium on the state's death penalty.