Pala man captured saving family dog from burning

PALA (NEWS 8) - A Pala man was captured on camera running into a burning house to save his dog.

Cellphone video captured the moment Jose Guzman defied firefighters' commands and running straight into the flames to save his dog.

Moments later he reappears with his family's dog. Guzman said he knew he could not leave her behind and risking his life never crossed his mind.

"All I was thinking about was, I can't let her go like that. I can't. My family and me love this dog and she is the best dog in the world. I know there are people out there that would have probably done the same thing," said Guzman.

Guzman suffered some minor burns but said he is thankful his dog is alright.