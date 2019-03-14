Pala man captured saving family dog from burning

Clearer skies will lead to dropping temps tonight. There is the potential for patchy frost in the inland valleys. A ridge of high pressure will build over the west and lead to a warming trend across San Diego into the weekend.
From stunning coast lines to gorgeous sunsets, San Diego is a very photogenic city. So, it is no surprise that a photo taken in San Diego is up for a major prize. Photojournalist Tim Blodgett has the story.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools.
Facebook is down for some users. Users are reporting that certain pages are not loading, and a message from Facebook says that the site will be back soon.
Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors for good.
When you think about San Diego sports icons, Tony Gwynn and Bill Walton may come to mind. But there's another name a new restaurant wants you to add to the list.
The next time you use Lyft or Uber you may notice something different: mounted tablets in the cars will offer the same type of entertainment you would find on an airplane. The company providing those tablets is called Surf and it will be coming to San Diego next month.
The 737 inmates on the largest death row in the nation were given a reprieve Wednesday when Newsom signed the executive order.
There is a unique early education program in San Diego run by Rady Children’s Hospital that is changing young lives. It’s a place where autistic children can thrive alongside their typically developing peers.