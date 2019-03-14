Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In response to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego.
Mayor Faulconer will be joined by City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Thursday to announce a major expansion of the City’s pothole repair program to fill thousands of potholes that developed during heavy rains over the past few months.
Mayor Faulconer has reprioritized resources to nearly triple the number of pothole repair teams from nine to 26 crews per day. These two-person crews will be working extended hours and on weekends to make repairs following one of the wettest winters in recent memory.
RELATED: San Diego drivers fed up with potholes as rain makes problem worse
The City typically fills about 30,000 potholes each fiscal year. This fiscal year crews have fixed 25,000 and counting in less than nine months – on pace to far exceed a typical year.
San Diegans are encouraged to make repair requests through the City’s Get It Done application via smartphone or computer.
