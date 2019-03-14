MCRD San Diego to host annual Battle Color Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diegans have the unique opportunity to see a special performance on MCRD this weekend.

MCRD San Diego will host its annual Battle Color Ceremony Saturday, March 16, 2019.

This weekend’s ceremony will feature a performance by the U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, and the Marine Corps Color Guard. The event is open to the public and admission is free. The ceremony will begin at 1430 (2:30pm).

Following the ceremony there will be a groundbreaking event in the MCRD Command Museum courtyard in commemoration of the Depot’s centennial.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs talks to some Marines about the ceremony and gives you some tips to get on base easier.

If you are planning on going out to the base, make sure to bring a valid driver's license, your car's registration and proof of insurance.