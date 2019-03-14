Super bloom brings big butterfly migration to San Diego

In response to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?
Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors for good.
Butterball is recalling more than 39 tons of raw ground turkey products which may be contaminated with a form of Salmonella, the USDA announced Wednesday.
The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.
Clear skies and warm afternoon temperatures Thursday. Warming trend will continue into early next week.
A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday with life-threatening injuries suffered when he rode a motorized scooter into a tree in the downtown San Diego.
Fifty people, including two San Diegans, were charged Tuesday in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly bribed college coaches and other insiders to get their children into some of the nation's most elite schools.
March Madness is about to begin. Here are five things to know about Selection Sunday and March Madness.