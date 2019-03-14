Stanford students file lawsuit in college admissions bribery scandal

Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco and alleges the students were denied a fair opportunity for admission.
Erica Olsen and Kalea Woods say they were denied a fair opportunity to apply to Yale and USC.
They say the alleged scheme allowed "unqualified students" to be admitted to "highly selective universities."
The lawsuit also named the University of California, Los Angeles, Wake Forest, Georgetown University and others.
More than 50 people were charged earlier this week.
Prosecutors have said wealthy parents paid to rig standardized scores and bribed sports coaches to get their children into elite universities.
Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.
One person is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal rollover crash involving a big rig in Pauma Valley, just east of Pala Casino.
The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.
In response to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?
Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors for good.
Butterball is recalling more than 39 tons of raw ground turkey products which may be contaminated with a form of Salmonella, the USDA announced Wednesday.
Clear skies and warm afternoon temperatures Thursday. Warming trend will continue into early next week.
A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday with life-threatening injuries suffered when he rode a motorized scooter into a tree in the downtown San Diego.