Fatal big rig crash shuts down lanes at SR-76 in Pauma Valley

By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One person is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal rollover crash involving a big rig in Pauma Valley, just east of Pala Casino.

It happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday near State Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road, according to authorities.

Authorities say the driver lost control of a big rig carrying sealed bags of mulch and veered down an embankment.

Firefighters were able to extricate one man from the big rig, who was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a second passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, according San Diego County Fire.

A Sig Alert has been issued for both eastbound and westbound lanes and will be closed until further notice.

Facebook Live: A Sig Alert has been issued after a fatal big rig crash shuts down lanes at SR-76 in Pauma Valley. (Mar. 14, 2019).

