SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One person is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal rollover crash involving a big rig in Pauma Valley, just east of Pala Casino.
It happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday near State Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road, according to authorities.
Authorities say the driver lost control of a big rig carrying sealed bags of mulch and veered down an embankment.
Firefighters were able to extricate one man from the big rig, who was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a second passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, according San Diego County Fire.
A Sig Alert has been issued for both eastbound and westbound lanes and will be closed until further notice.
Facebook Live: A Sig Alert has been issued after a fatal big rig crash shuts down lanes at SR-76 in Pauma Valley. (Mar. 14, 2019).
#RinconIC [final] The patient has been delivered to an air ambulance for transport. pic.twitter.com/FSgGGIo7LZ— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 14, 2019
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal big rig crash closing lanes on the 76 at Rincon Ranch Rd. Expect closures and delays for hours @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @EricNews8 @StellaNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/k2pErSY0M5— Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) March 14, 2019
.@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a commercial vehicle rollover on Hwy 76 near Rincon Ranch Rd in Pauma Valey. Two occupants require extrication, Hwy 76 is closed in the area.#RinconIC pic.twitter.com/sNXLSVep53— CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 14, 2019
