SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – One person is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal rollover crash involving a big rig in Pauma Valley, just east of Pala Casino.



It happened just after 8 a.m. Thursday near State Route 76 and Rincon Ranch Road, according to authorities.



Authorities say the driver lost control of a big rig carrying sealed bags of mulch and veered down an embankment.

Firefighters were able to extricate one man from the big rig, who was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition, a second passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, according San Diego County Fire.

A Sig Alert has been issued for both eastbound and westbound lanes and will be closed until further notice.

Facebook Live: A Sig Alert has been issued after a fatal big rig crash shuts down lanes at SR-76 in Pauma Valley. (Mar. 14, 2019).

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

#RinconIC [final] The patient has been delivered to an air ambulance for transport. pic.twitter.com/FSgGGIo7LZ — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) March 14, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal big rig crash closing lanes on the 76 at Rincon Ranch Rd. Expect closures and delays for hours @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @EricNews8 @StellaNews8 @HeatherNews8 pic.twitter.com/k2pErSY0M5 — Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) March 14, 2019