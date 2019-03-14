Wet winter ends California drought after 376 straight weeks

Across the country, some construction sites look different these days: More women in hardhats are showing up, trained and toughened to do the gritty labor still dominated by men

President Donald Trump has paid his respects to the 23 people who died after a powerful tornado roared through a rural Alabama town

Manafort sentenced to nearly four years in prison, much less than what was called for under sentencing guidelines; Trump says he feels 'very badly' for him

No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines crash en route to Kenya as many nationalities among victims

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is refusing to say whether President Donald Trump really thinks Democrats "hate" Jews

Much of the world, including the entire European Union, has grounded the Boeing jetliner involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash or banned it from their airspace

Jet that crashed in Ethiopia grounded in much of the world except U.S.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faces nearly 7 years in prison -- and new charges

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is issuing an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in the wake of a crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people

President Donald Trump is not amused by the #FakeMelania conspiracy theories circulating on social media

National Guard troops were using specialized vehicles with tank-like treads to rescue stranded drivers in Colorado in the wake of a massive late-winter storm that is expected to unleash heavy rain and snow on the Midwest plains on Thursday.

Coaches accused of taking bribes were far from the top of their sport, but they did hold the keys to an elite campus.

Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.

Former Sen. Birch Bayh, who championed the Title IX federal law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports, has died.

Boeing's newest version of its best-selling airliner ever has turned into its biggest headache.

A man with reported ties to organized crime has been shot and killed in New York City.

U.S. wildlife officials want to strip gray wolves of their remaining endangered species protections and declare the species recovered following a decades-long restoration effort.

Authorities began investigating the wide-ranging college admissions scandal after receiving a tip from an executive who prosecutors were targeting in a securities fraud probe.

A New York appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump isn't immune from a defamation lawsuit filed by a former "Apprentice" contestant who accused him of unwanted kissing and groping.

Sex videos like those that have been integral to the criminal cases against R. Kelly have been circulating across the nation for years.

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - California is free of drought for the first time in more than seven years and only a small amount of its territory remains abnormally dry as a very wet winter winds down, experts said Thursday.

More than 93 percent of the state is free of drought or dryness, and areas of abnormal dryness along the Oregon border and in parts of four southern counties amount to less than 7 percent of the state, the U.S. Drought Monitor said in its weekly update.

The conditions in the far south are because of very dry prior years, the monitor said, noting reservoirs in San Diego County are at only 65 percent of capacity. Abnormal dryness describes an area either entering drought or emerging from it, but below the four tiers of drought.

California is drought-free for the first time since Dec. 20, 2011, said the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which jointly produces the monitor with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"The state had experienced some form of drought for 376 consecutive weeks," the center tweeted.

The state came close to being drought-free in soggy 2017 when it was whittled down to less than 9 percent of the state and then-Gov. Jerry Brown lifted an emergency declaration intended to conserve water.

But since then paltry precipitation had raised concern about the water supply and a rethinking of how it is used, especially for landscaping.

The change this year has been dramatic. On Jan. 1, more than 75 percent of California was in some level of drought and less than 8 percent was entirely free.

Storms since have been a boon to water supplies as well as skiers and snowboarders as the snowpack deepened in the Sierra Nevada and in other ranges, but they have also brought problems including river flooding that swamped much of the Sonoma County wine country town of Guerneville.

Heavy downpours caused millions in damage to highways in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, and state transportation officials said this week they expect the routes to remain closed for four more months.

Yosemite National Park announced there will be late seasonal openings of facilities because of extensive damage from the exceptionally heavy snowpack.

Storms in January and February caused rock and debris slides and toppled trees that damaged campground restrooms, utilities, tent cabins, parking areas, hiking trails and roads.

Plowing of the Glacier Point and Tioga roads will begin in April but neither is expected to be open before Memorial Day. The park also said rivers and streams are expected to swell when snowmelt begins, posing hazards to visitors.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.