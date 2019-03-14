8th-grade Poway student wins countywide spelling bee, will represent San Diego County in national title

A blizzard that paralyzed parts of Colorado and Wyoming barreled into the Midwest on Thursday, bringing whiteout conditions to western Nebraska and dumping heavy rain that prompted evacuations in communities farther east.
Several college students, including one from Escondido, have filed a class action lawsuit in the college admissions scandal hitting several universities where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.
The mother of a champion pole vaulter whose photo, authorities say, was fraudulently used as part of the massive college admissions scam can't believe another parent would stoop so low. San Diego woman Elisabeth Kimmel allegedly submitted the photo as part of her son's college application to the University of Southern California, saying it was her son.
The mother of a champion pole vaulter whose photo, authorities say, was fraudulently used as part of the massive college admissions scam can't believe another parent would stoop so low. San Diego woman Elisabeth Kimmel allegedly submitted the photo as part of her son's college application to the University of Southern California, saying it was her son.
A trucker was killed Thursday and a man riding with him was injured when a big rig crashed and overturned on a winding rural road a few miles southwest of Palomar Mountain State Park.
An Inspire Charter School student won the 50th annual countywide spelling bee on Thursday hosted by the San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Irish or not, it’s time to grab something green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. These vintage News 8 clips show the many sides of St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego from the religious aspect of the day to our city’s biggest block party.
The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.
In response to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?