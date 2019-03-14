San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee to celebrate 50th anniversary of competition

In response to severe winter storms that wreaked havoc on San Diego’s roadways, Mayor Faulconer plans to triple pothole repair crews in San Diego.
The San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Union-Tribune will host the 50th annual countywide spelling bee Thursday at the Town and Country San Diego.
One person is dead, another in critical condition after a fatal rollover crash involving a big rig in Pauma Valley.
The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border, with the only remaining question how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?
Two college students have filed a lawsuit against the University of Southern California, Yale University and other colleges where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.
Urban Solace in North Park has been a neighborhood staple for more than a decade, but on Wednesday night it closed its doors for good.
Butterball is recalling more than 39 tons of raw ground turkey products which may be contaminated with a form of Salmonella, the USDA announced Wednesday.
Clear skies and warm afternoon temperatures Thursday. Warming trend will continue into early next week.