San Diego Countywide Spelling Bee to celebrate 50th anniversary of competition

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Office of Education and the San Diego Union-Tribune will host the 50th annual countywide spelling bee Thursday at the Town and Country San Diego.



The spelling bee is open to local sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at public and private schools around the county. The winner of this year's spelling bee will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee later this year.



A total of 104 students are registered to compete in this year's bee. Last year's winner, Kevin Luo of Pacific Trails Middle School, won after spelling "gradine" correctly. The 2017 bee winner, Yash Hande, also went to Pacific Trails.



Residents can follow the bee by keeping up with the hashtag #SDBee on Twitter.