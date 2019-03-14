California yoga champion leads classes at San Diego Yoga Center

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Inside the San Diego Yoga Center in La Mesa, there is no talking, as an expert class bends and breathes for 90 minutes straight.

The center has classes for all levels, but on the day Jeff Zevely visited experts were led by Anthony Burkart, California's newest yoga champion. Anthony won the 50-year-old and older division at the USA Yoga West Coast Regional Yoga Asana Championship.

The 51-year-old co-owner of the San Diego Yoga Center became the California State Champion and winner of the highest points overall award.

When asked why he loves to sweat inside his 105-degree class, Anthony replied, "I love yoga, I have to have it. It's like breathing to me."

Anthony can exhale and relax until August when he will attempt to win the national championship for yoga in Virginia. For more information about his center, click here.