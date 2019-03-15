Kamala Harris calls for federal moratorium on executions

California lawmakers are trying again to tamp down rising housing costs by expanding rent control and stopping rental price gouging, warning a failure to act this year could result in another costly ballot measure in 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Thursday that there should be a federal moratorium on executions.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?
Sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures are expected for Friday. Warming trend will continue this weekend and into early next week.
The bomb cyclone has dumped several inches of snow in Colorado and brought hurricane like winds to the region. News 8's Heather Hope spoke with former News 8 reporter Dominic Garcia - whose new digs are a lot different than sunny San Diego.
Inside the San Diego Yoga Center in La Mesa, there is no talking, as an expert class bends and breathes for 90 minutes straight. The center has classes for all levels, but on the day Jeff Zevely visited experts were led by Anthony Burkart, California's newest yoga champion.
March 14 is National Pi Day – referring to the mathematical constant that starts with 3.14. News 8 Photojournalist Ann Marie Spaulding shows us how San Diegans celebrated Thursday.
A blizzard that paralyzed parts of Colorado and Wyoming barreled into the Midwest on Thursday, bringing whiteout conditions to western Nebraska and dumping heavy rain that prompted evacuations in communities farther east.
Several college students, including one from Escondido, have filed a class action lawsuit in the college admissions scandal hitting several universities where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.