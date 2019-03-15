Escondido: Contract negotiations at EUSD Board meeting

California is free of drought for the first time in more than seven years and only a small amount of its territory remains abnormally dry as a very wet winter winds down, experts said Thursday.
For three years the Escondido Charter High School has held a First Responder Fundraiser, and this year’s fundraiser will honor the late Escondido Cal Fire firefighter, Cory Iverson.
Teacher contract negotiations took center stage Thursday night at the Escondido Union School District Board meeting.
California lawmakers are trying again to tamp down rising housing costs by expanding rent control and stopping rental price gouging, warning a failure to act this year could result in another costly ballot measure in 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Thursday that there should be a federal moratorium on executions.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?
Sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures are expected for Friday. Warming trend will continue this weekend and into early next week.
The bomb cyclone has dumped several inches of snow in Colorado and brought hurricane like winds to the region. News 8's Heather Hope spoke with former News 8 reporter Dominic Garcia - whose new digs are a lot different than sunny San Diego.
Inside the San Diego Yoga Center in La Mesa, there is no talking, as an expert class bends and breathes for 90 minutes straight. The center has classes for all levels, but on the day Jeff Zevely visited experts were led by Anthony Burkart, California's newest yoga champion.