Escondido: Contract negotiations at EUSD Board meeting

By Chris Gros, Reporter
ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) – Teacher contract negotiations took center stage Thursday night at the Escondido Union School District Board meeting. 

Teachers said they have been working without a contract for more than eight months and want that to change. 

Statement from Superintendent Dr. Luis Rankins-Ibarra:

The negotiations have been cordial and positive, and we are  confident that we are making progress. We encourage our employees to have a voice and to be an active participant in the process. 

We value every member of our EUSD education community, and that includes students, teachers, and all staff members. We are listening. And we are working toward a fair resolution.

