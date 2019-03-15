VIDEO: Dozens of migrants breach border wall in San Diego

Irish or not, it’s time to grab something green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. These vintage News 8 clips show the many sides of St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego from the religious aspect of the day to our city’s biggest block party.
California is free of drought for the first time in more than seven years and only a small amount of its territory remains abnormally dry as a very wet winter winds down, experts said Thursday.
Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.
The warming trend continues through the weekend. High clouds wander through the region through Friday afternoon, but temperatures still well above average throughout the County.
For three years the Escondido Charter High School has held a First Responder Fundraiser, and this year’s fundraiser will honor the late Escondido Cal Fire firefighter, Cory Iverson.
Teacher contract negotiations took center stage Thursday night at the Escondido Union School District Board meeting.
California lawmakers are trying again to tamp down rising housing costs by expanding rent control and stopping rental price gouging, warning a failure to act this year could result in another costly ballot measure in 2020.
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Thursday that there should be a federal moratorium on executions.
The recent rain in San Diego County along with migration has brought about a massive rise in butterflies in the area. The Painted Lady butterflies are everywhere around San Diego, but did you know that butterflies in general are facing a serious crisis?