VIDEO: Dozens of migrants breach border wall in San Diego

By City News Service
Video Report By Steve Fiorina, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.

Video posted to YouTube showed people slipping between an opening in the fence about 5 p.m., then running along Imperial Beach as a lone Customs and Border Protection agent in a vehicle blared its siren in an attempt to stop the migrants.

"Then people just started running through," YouTuber Andy Martin, who filmed the breach, said. "The Border Patrol guy had to call for back up."

CBP reported two groups rushed the border from different ends of the park, according to reports.

A total of 53 people were arrested for crossing the border illegally and CBP said it did not appear anyone got away.

