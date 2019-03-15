Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day in the Gaslamp at shamROCK

San Diego's largest St. Patrick’s Day festival returns for the 25th year. The Annual San Diego shamROCK is Saturday, March 16th from 2pm to midnight.
A jury has decided Apple should pay $31 million in damages for infringing on patents for technology owned by mobile chip maker Qualcomm that helps iPhones quickly connect to the internet and extend their battery life.
An Oceanside man convicted of abusing his neighbors' dogs, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian Husky, was sentenced to nearly 10 years in custody Friday.
The Internal Revenue Service warned the public about a new phone scam in which criminals are impersonating IRS employees.
The Westfield Century City mall was partially evacuated on Friday afternoon as police investigated a report of a man with a gun.
Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.
High school students around the county rallied Friday to call on local officials to support a Green New Deal to mitigate the effects of climate change.
County officials confirmed Friday that they've identified the year's first instance of West Nile virus after a Cooper's hawk tested positive.
After serving as Pet-Assisted Therapy animals for six months, the two are now ready to find a home of their own!
The mass shooting at a pair of mosques in New Zealand Thursday has prompted the San Diego Police Department to increase its presence at places of worship.