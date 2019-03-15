Celebrate St. Patty’s Day in the Gaslamp at shamROCK

Several college students, including one from Escondido, have filed a class action lawsuit in the college admissions scandal hitting several universities where prosecutors say parents paid bribes to ensure their children's admission.
An Oceanside man convicted of abusing his neighbors' dogs, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian Husky, was slated to be sentenced Friday.
San Diego's largest St. Patrick’s Day festival returns for the 25th year. The Annual San Diego shamROCK is Saturday, March 16th from 2pm to midnight.
Irish or not, it’s time to grab something green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. These vintage News 8 clips show the many sides of St. Patrick’s Day in San Diego from the religious aspect of the day to our city’s biggest block party.
California is free of drought for the first time in more than seven years and only a small amount of its territory remains abnormally dry as a very wet winter winds down, experts said Thursday.
Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.
The warming trend continues through the weekend. High clouds wander through the region through Friday afternoon, but temperatures still well above average throughout the County.
For three years the Escondido Charter High School has held a First Responder Fundraiser, and this year’s fundraiser will honor the late Escondido Cal Fire firefighter, Cory Iverson.
Teacher contract negotiations took center stage Thursday night at the Escondido Union School District Board meeting.