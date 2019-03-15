Celebrate St. Patty’s Day in the Gaslamp at shamROCK

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego's largest St. Patrick’s Day festival returns for the 25th year.

The annual San Diego shamROCK is Saturday, March 16th from 2pm to midnight.

More than 15,000 attendees from across the United States are expected to flock to the Gaslamp’s green carpeted streets made of over 50,000 square feet of Astroturf to cheers green beer and Irish whiskey cocktails and jig into the wee hours of the night.

RELATED: News 8 Throwback: St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans across San Diego

News 8's Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek at the fun, including the musicians you'll listen to as you shake your clovers. There are three stages featuring nationally recognized Irish rock and Celtic bands, EDM DJ's and traditional Irish steppers.

It isn’t too late to get your tickets! Purchase them here.



News 8 looks back at the shamRock party of 2005.