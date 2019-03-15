New IMAX movie follows superhero dogs including Ricochet the surfing dog

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Dogs truly are a man’s best friend and San Diego is blessed to have one of the best ones around.

Ricochet is not only a surfing dog, but she also has her own “superpowers.” She is a registered and certified goal directed therapy dog who helps kids with special needs, people with disabilities, wounded warriors & veterans with PTSD as a form of surf therapy, assistance, healing & empowerment.

These super powers are shown in a new movie called Superpower Dogs. The movie, narrated by Captain America’s Chris Evans, follows six canine superheroes and their human partners as they brave earthquakes and avalanches, protect endangered species and transform the lives of people with special needs.

Meet the stars of Superpower Dogs:

Halo, a rookie puppy training to join one of the most elite disaster response teams in America

Henry, an avalanche rescue expert saving lives in the Canadian Rockies

Reef, a Newfoundland lifeguard in the Italian Coast Guard

Ricochet, a surf and therapy legend in San Diego who comforts people with special needs and PTSD

Tipper and Tony, Bloodhound brothers leading the fight to save endangered species in Africa.

The movie will premiere on March 15 in the Heikoff Giant Dome Theater at the Fleet Science Center. Get your tickets here.

Ricochet, her handler Judy, along with retired Marine Persons Griffith who is being helped through PTSD by Ricochet came by the Morning Extra studios to talk about the film and how important it was for them to be a part of it.

Superpower Dogs Official Trailer



