San Diego Police boosts presence in wake of New Zealand shootings

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The mass shooting at a pair of mosques in New Zealand Thursday has prompted the San Diego Police Department to increase its presence at places of worship.



The death toll stands at 49 after the massacre, a shooting spree carried out in broad daylight.



The alleged shooter, a 28-year-old man from Australia, was arrested soon after and charged with murder. At least three others have been arrested in connection with the crime. Moments before his rampage, the alleged shooter is believed to have posted a manifesto online that professed anti-immigrant views.



While there has not been a threat specific to San Diego, police are calling for heightened awareness from residents.



"Although there is no indication of a specific threat in the San Diego area, you will see an increased police presence around places of worship," San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said. "We ask that if anyone has any information on threats of violence to please report it immediately. It is vital that we are made aware of potential threats so we are able to investigate and ultimately prevent injuries and loss of life."



Police declined to give specifics on the boosted deployment.

