Retired pet-assisted therapy animals looking for new home

Name: Christi and Sahra
Age: 2 ½ years old
Gender: Female
Breed: American and Brown Abyssinian Agouti
ID #: 445656 and 445655
Adoption Fee: $30 for pair
After serving as Pet-Assisted Therapy animals for six months, the two are now ready to find a home of their own! Since they have spent lots of quality time with members of the San Diego community, Christi and Sahra are easy to handle and very comfortable with people. They are considered are a bonded pair which means they will need to go home together.
Christi and Sahra’s adoption fee includes permanent microchip identification and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!
The two are available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making them part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.
