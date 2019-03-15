Century City mall in Los Angeles evacuated after reports of armed man

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Westfield Century City mall was partially evacuated on Friday afternoon as police investigated a report of a man with a gun.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Police Department were sent to the facility in the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m., according to police.

Firefighters were sent to an area near the mall to assist police if needed, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries or shots fired had been reported by 1:40 p.m., Bastman said.

People in parts of the mall were evacuated, but people in other parts of the large facility were advised to shelter in place while officers conducted a search, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

According to a broadcast report, a person described as a male in his late teens who had a gun was seen on a security camera.

Paul Almond, a Century City attorney, told City News Service he was having lunch at Toscanova in the mall when the restaurant manager said police had ordered him to evacuate the restaurant. At that point the manager told diners and workers to leave immediately.

Almond said he walked out of the mall and was joined on the sidewalk by numerous other shoppers and diners who had also been ordered out. He then went to a building housing a bank on the east side of Avenue of the Stars, across the street from the mall, and found that building too had been locked down.