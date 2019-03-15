Polly Klaas' father ‘viscerally angry’ after learning about Gov. Newsom's execution moratorium

It's the month of March and the madness is underway as college basketball teams across the country, including the SDSU Aztecs mens basketball team, are battling for spots in the NCAA tournament.
We are learning more about what started the investigation into the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history.
At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers Friday — most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.
Polly Klaas's father, Marc Klaas, says he was blindsided over Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to suspend executions in California.
San Diego's largest St. Patrick’s Day festival returns for the 25th year. The Annual San Diego shamROCK is Saturday, March 16th from 2pm to midnight.
A jury has decided Apple should pay $31 million in damages for infringing on patents for technology owned by mobile chip maker Qualcomm that helps iPhones quickly connect to the internet and extend their battery life.
An Oceanside man convicted of abusing his neighbors' dogs, including gouging out the eye of a Siberian Husky, was sentenced to nearly 10 years in custody Friday.
The Internal Revenue Service warned the public about a new phone scam in which criminals are impersonating IRS employees.
The Westfield Century City mall was partially evacuated on Friday afternoon as police investigated a report of a man with a gun.
Two groups of migrants crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States Thursday, cutting through a border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego, but officials said none got away.