VERIFY: Vasectomies increase during March Madness

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – It is March and the madness is underway as college basketball teams across the country, including San Diego State University’s Aztecs, are battling for spots in the NCAA tournament.

Millions of fans will be watching next week, but some say men go as far as getting minor surgery, like a vasectomy, so they can stay home and watch March Madness.

So, how true is the claim that vasectomies spike during March Madness?

It is true that doctors are snipping more men this time of year.

But why?

“A lot [of men] come in wanting vasectomies. They figure, spend two or three days laying down so watching a NCAA game is nice. It is about a ten-minute procedure. They need a day-and-a-half to recover and let everything heal and settle so no swelling. Then they are fine,” said Dr. James Roberts, Genesis Urology.

In fact, Dr. Roberts said March usually results in a 50 percent increase in surgeries.

“Two nights ago, I did 15 vasectomies. Everyone is rushing to get them in this year,” said Dr. Roberts.

But it is not only men lining up to get work done. Women are also scheduling procedures this time of year.

While vasectomies are the big talker, other less invasive surgeries are also popular this time of year. The University of Utah Health calls this time of year “Vas Madness,” complete with basketball ice packs and snacks.

The perfect recovery period means a long weekend filled with sitting on the couch watching college basketball. Dr. Roberts said his calendar is often nearly full in March.

“There are always people getting scheduled ahead asking for this time of year,” he said.

As selection gets underway on Sunday, folks can expect plenty of company and sports talk in the waiting room.

Consider rumors of vasectomies, verified.