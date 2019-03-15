Timeline emerges in national college admissions scandal

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We are learning more about what started the investigation into the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history.

The case led to 33 parents being charged in an alleged scheme to cheat their children into some of the top universities in the nation.

Reporters in Los Angeles tried to chase down Morrie Tobin Friday morning, after the Wall Street Journal reported Tobin is the man who started the FBI’s investigation. Tobin reportedly told FBI agents a Yale University coach wanted a bribe in exchange for getting his daughter admitted to the university.

As a result, a ten-month investigation was off and running. Prosecutors say between 2011 and 2018, wealthy parents paid a total of $25 million dollars to "The Key" companies to get their kids into college.

In 2012, the companies were registered in California. In May 2018, the FBI authorized telephone wiretaps, according to court records.

By October 2018, Rick Singer -- the founder of The Key – was cooperating with the FBI and recording pretext telephone calls to the parents involved.

In early March 2019, charges were filed and Singer pleaded guilty. On March 29, the defendants are set to appear in federal court in Boston.

Two of those defendants are Del Mar resident Toby MacFarlane and La Jolla resident Elisabeth Kimmel, the former owner of KFMB Stations.

Nobody answered the door Friday at Kimmel's $7 million mansion in La Jolla. Kimmel also owns an 8,000 square foot penthouse in Las Vegas. Nevada is one of several states where residents do not have to pay for personal income tax.

Real estate records show Kimmel and her husband purchased the penthouse in August 2018 for $5.5 million.

Kimmel's daughter graduated from Georgetown University. Her son was admitted to USC one year ago.

The university sent News 8 a statement Friday confirming Kimmel’s son is still attending USC and is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree.

