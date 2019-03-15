Special needs dog rescued in Arizona looking for a forever home in San Diego

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) – A special needs dog with an auto immune disease that affects her joints, forcing her to use braces on her front legs, is looking for a forever home in San Diego.
Addie was taken in by an animal rescue group in Tucson, Arizona after she was found dragging herself along the streets. A private pilot volunteered to fly the dog to San Diego.
She is currently staying with a foster mom in Escondido. But the foster mom, who is recovering from cancer, already has a paralyzed dog.
The foster mom is hoping that a devoted family will see Addie and fall in love with her - giving her a family to be a part of and helping Addie continue her medical follow-up care.
Addie is a 4-year-old pit bull mix.
For more information about Addie visit the following link: https://saveabullaz.org/addie
If you are interested in adopting Addie, please call 619-727-7998.
