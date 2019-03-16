DUI Patrols increase for Saint Patrick’s Day festivities

President Donald Trump played down any threat posed by racist white nationalism after the gunman accused of the New Zealand mosque massacre called the president "a symbol of renewed white identity."
Police today were investigating the death of a man whose body washed up behind an outlet mall near the U.S.-Mexico border.
A special needs dog with an auto immune disease that affects her joints, forcing her to use braces on her front legs, is looking for a forever home in San Diego.
At least 49 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers Friday — most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.
We closed out the work week with temps feeling more Spring-like in San Diego. Most daytime highs maxed out in the 70s, west of the mountains. It will be cool and clear tonight with the winds still kicking up in the inland valleys and mountains.
Polly Klaas's father, Marc Klaas, says he was blindsided over Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision to suspend executions in California.
A San Diego police officer is not criminally liable in the drug overdose death of a woman he transported to jail, who fell unconscious soon afterward and died at a hospital more than a week later, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.
We are learning more about what started the investigation into the largest college admissions scandal in U.S. history.
It's the month of March and the madness is underway as college basketball teams across the country, including the SDSU Aztecs mens basketball team, are battling for spots in the NCAA tournament.