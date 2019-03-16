North County highway section dedicated to fallen Cal Fire firefighter

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Cal Fire and Caltrans dedicated a section of Interstate 15 on Saturday to Cory Iverson, a 32-year-old fire engineer who died in December 2017 while fighting the Thomas Fire.

Iverson had served with Cal Fire for more than eight years when he died of burns and smoke inhalation while battling the fire, the largest in state history at the time. Iverson left behind a wife, Ashley, and two daughters, Evie and Taylor. After Cory's death, a GoFundMe campaign raised more than $700,000 for the family.

"Anne and I are saddened by Engineer Cory Iverson's tragic death," said then-Gov. Jerry Brown in a statement the day Iverson died. "His bravery and years of committed service to the people of California will never be forgotten."

Ashley Iverson has since started a foundation, the Iverson Foundation for Active Awareness, that helps firefighters deal with the rigors of the job in a healthy and supportive way.

Ashley Iverson attended the dedication ceremony along with Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, county Supervisor Jim Desmond and representatives from Cal Fire and Caltrans. The stretch of I-15 in northern San Diego County will be designated with highway signs as the "Cal Fire Firefighter Cory Iverson Memorial Highway."

The dedication ceremony took place at the Del Lago Transit Station at 10 a.m.

