SDPD searching for reportedly suicidal man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is reportedly depressed and possibly suicidal who went missing in San Diego.

Miguel Antonio Venegas-Elizarrazaz was last seen by his roommates at their residence at 145 S. 45th St. on Wednesday, according to San Diego police. He was reported missing by them Saturday.

Venegas-Elizarrazaz is reportedly a person who keeps to himself. His roommates told police they found a suicide note inside his room. He is suffering from depression due to the death of his wife, police said.

Venegas-Elizarrazaz is Hispanic, about 5-feet-6 inches tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at (619) 531-2000 or (619) 531-2277.